Incidents and charges reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Assault
• Latrevius K. Luck, 25, W. Second Avenue, Mt. Gilead, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked, fleeing/eluding arrest, failure to yield, reckless driving, failure to heed a light/siren and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Aug. 10.
• David H. Baxley, 31, Wood Village Drive, Trinity, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and injury to personal property, Aug. 6.
• Gene A. Hayes Jr., 46, S. McCrary Street, Asheboro, was charged with second degree trespass, simple assault, larceny and injury to personal property, Aug. 6.
• Amin K. Kraft, 48, N. McCrary Street, Asheboro, was charged with assault on a female, Aug. 10.
Larceny/Theft
• Anthony L. Foley, 33, Thayer Road, Trinity, was charged with shoplifting, Aug. 9.
• Whitney D. Schatz, 28, Thayer Road, Trinity, was charged with shoplifting, Aug. 9.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Debra J. Bentley, 64, Old Thomasville Road, Archdale, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 8.
• Debra A. Conner, 40, Wesley Farm Lane, Sophia, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 7.
• Robert Gurung, 20, Bellawood Drive, Trinity, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a place for a controlled substance, Aug. 9.
• Judah I. Harris, 19, E. Lewis Street, Greensboro, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, felony possession of marijuana and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, Aug. 9.
Other charges
• Holly M. Mullins, 32, Woodfield Drive, Sophia, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Aug. 9.
• Sara M. Pate, 35, Lansdowne Place, Thomasville, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 4.
• Willie J. Smith, 44, W. Presnell Street, Asheboro, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, Aug. 9.
Incidents
• Report of theft in progress at a business in the 9000 block of Hillsville Road, Trinity, Aug. 9.
• Report of identity theft in the 7000 block of Chapsworth Drive, Trinity, with an estimated loss of $100,000, Aug. 3.
• Report of larceny in the 2500 block of Ross Wood Road, Trinity, with an estimated loss of $1,200, Aug. 9.
