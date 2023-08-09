Incidents and charges reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Assault
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 8:07 pm
Incidents and charges reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Assault
• Alexander A. Cooper, Ross Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with simple assault, Aug. 2.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Nathan A. Ragan, Sides Rod, Salisbury, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 1.
Other charges
• Fuller D. Oxendine, Brookwood Estates, Sophia, was charged with failure to notify of a new address of a sex offender, Aug. 2.
• James A. Perdue, Depot Street, Randleman, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order, July 31.
Incidents
• Report of bank fraud in the 6400 block of Post Road, Thomasville, with a loss of $7,300, July 28.
• Report of property theft in the 5600 block of Prospect Street, Archdale, with a loss of $57,723, Aug. 1.
• Report of larceny of a weedeater in the 6200 block of Cedar Square Road, Archdale, with a loss of $350, July 29.
• Report of theft of a license plate in the 5100 block of Elmont Street, Archdale.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.