The following charges and incidents were reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Assault
• Mercedes D. Alvarado, Holder Inman Road, Randleman, was charged with simple assault, July 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Daren S. Guffey, Edgewood Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with possession of heroin, habitual larceny, felony failure to appear and probation violation, July 15.
Other charges
• Chad C.Allen, Canaan Church Road, Denton, was charged with littering and fictitious or altered vehicle registration, July 18.
Incidents
• Report of vehicle theft in the 2900 block of Woodale Court, Thomasville, July 14.
• Report of theft of a kayak valued at $1,600 in the 4600 block of Snyder Country Road, Trinity, July 3.
