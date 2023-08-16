ASHEBORO — the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office will conduct Operation School Supplies Monday-Friday, Aug. 21-25, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each day in front of the Walmart on Dixie Drive, Asheboro.
School supplies of all types will be accepted.
Supplies may be dropped off before those dates at the sheriff's office front desk at 727 McDowell Road, Asheboro; or 305 Balfour Drive, Archdale.
For more information, call 336-628-2443 or email chris.martin@randolphcountync.gov.
