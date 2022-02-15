RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is again offering the Sheriff’s Citizen Academy to Randolph County residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office internal processes.
RCSO has for the last several years provided annually a walkthrough of its operations. Classes will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
Multiple alumni of the academy offer favorable input on the program, as those like county resident Denise Hill spoke glowingly of a recent experience at the citizen academy. Her input on social media backing the efforts by the sheriff’s office to educate the public seemed to point to a beneficial program for those interested in learning more.
“I attended the last session and I would recommend this academy to anyone,” Hill said. “You will see all the areas of our sheriff department — the sessions are enlightening and informative, you interact with the deputies each week — you will not be disappointed if you attend.”
The basic goal of the Sheriff’s Citizen Academy is to improve law enforcement and community relations through a formalized educational process. The Sheriff’s Citizen Academy will present a wide range of topical training subjects, condensed from the standard training curriculum of sheriff’s deputies.
By presenting this program, RCSO says it hopes to provide a broad educational experience which will acquaint those attending with the mission of sheriff’s personnel and the requirements of law to which officers must conform while carrying out their prescribed duties. Through attendance and participation in the Sheriff’s Citizen Academy:
• Residents will be able to make more informed judgments about the sheriff’s office and law enforcement activities.
• RCSO will become more aware of the feelings and concerns of the community, as expressed by attending citizens.
• Citizens and sheriff’s representatives will have an opportunity to explore together some of the traditional suspicions and misconceptions generally harbored by both residents and sheriff’s deputies. Through open discussion of such suspicions and misconceptions, a more harmonious climate for relationships may be established.
The academy will consist of eight sessions, plus a graduation, that meet once a week on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. A variety of different classes will be provided.
The majority of classes will be held at Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters, located at 760 New Century Dr. in Asheboro. Some sessions will be held at various other locations and details will be provided.
If interested in participating, those eligible can fill out an application and return it to the sheriff’s office.
For an application for the Academy, visit http://www.randolphcountync.gov/.../Spec.../Citizens-Academy.
Membership in the Randolph County Sheriff’s Citizen Academy is open to all interested persons 21 years of age or older who meet the following requirements:
1. Must not be convicted of a felony or serious misdemeanor or have received a prayer for judgment for either.
2. Must not have pending charges for a felony or serious misdemeanor.
3. Must not be a current or former member of any criminal gang or organization that advocates the overthrow of any local, state or federal government.
4. Must pass a background investigation.
5. Must sign a waiver and release.
6. Any omissions or misrepresentation on this application will result in the denial of an application.
7. Participants must meet the attendance requirements (80% of class schedule).
8. Participants cannot be a current defendant in an active civil litigation.
The deadline to return applications is no later than Tuesday, March 1. Applications can be picked up from the sheriff’s office.
