This summer, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office again will host a pair of camps designed to help children identify abuse and stay away from drugs.
The CARE program, or Child Abuse Reduction Effort, is open to homeschoolers and private school children in grades 2-4. The DARE program, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education, is open to those students in grades 5-7.
Students in public schools in Randolph County are able to participate in the CARE and DARE programs during the school year. The summer camps are specifically designed for homeschoolers and those enrolled in private schools.
During the CARE program, founded in Randolph County in 1992, specially trained, uniformed law enforcement officers teach students, their teachers and parents to identify what abuse is.
In the DARE program, students are taught how to say no to illegal drugs and how to respond to peer pressure and boost self-esteem. Part of a national initiative, DARE has been taught in Randolph County Schools since 1987.
The summer camps are four hours a day during the week of July 31- Aug. 4. They will take place at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters located at 760 New Century Drive, Asheboro (across the parking lot from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office). Application deadline is June 23. Applications for both programs can be found online at https://bit.ly/3IEliyu/
At the end of the programs, each child will graduate with a certificate of completion and a T-shirt.
