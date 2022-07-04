RANDOLPH COUNTY — During preparation for the county’s budget cycle this year, Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt appealed to county commissioners for additional help in recruitment, presenting a changing landscape for young officers leaving their line of work.
His appeal, which included personal testimony from one of 37 employees who left Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, culminated in a request for an overall 10% increase for deputies and detention officers. The approved budget included a 3% increase for all sheriff’s office employees, 27 total law enforcement vehicles, a minor increase in operating expenditures and one reclassification.
Seabolt’s was one of several departments whose department heads addressed the county board with grim realities of trying to find help in a world of rising costs of living.
“Neighboring sheriffs are seeking substantial pay increases for deputies and detention officers to increase recruiting and retain members,” Seabolt said. “As inflation continues to rise and surrounding counties substantially increase pay, leadership cannot pay the bills for deputies. They are and will be forced to seek higher pay from another agency. The members of the sheriff’s office are truly grateful for a 5% cost-of-living allowance.
“However, an additional 5% salary increase, at a minimum, will hopefully keep Randolph County Sheriff’s Office competitive in recruitment and ensure the retention of deputies and officers in whom we have already trained, educated and invested in.”
As of June 1, RCSO has 19 openings, three patrol positions and 16 in detention. Seabolt cited the requests of neighboring counties, including Davidson, as evidence that Randolph could soon be at a greater financial disadvantage without further action to address its payscale.
“Sheriff [Richie] Simmons is asking 12% for his deputies and detention officers,” Seabolt said of Davidson’s proposition. “There’s four deputies that have left since April for higher-paying jobs, and several others have recently taken on part-time jobs just to make ends meet.”
The adopted budget in Davidson County increased local funding to the sheriff’s office by $1.5 million, or 8.6%. The majority of this increase is due to the inclusion of an employee COLA that amounts to $500 + 2% of the previous base salary. Additionally, that pool of money includes increases to base salary by 10% in employer costs related to group health insurance.
Davidson County Sheriff’s Office also received $639,000 during the previous fiscal year as part of fixing pay compression issues within the department. This allows long-tenured employees to be advanced further from starting pay and closer to midpoint.
Further challenges to his department are on the horizon, Seabolt says. Even as the cost of housing rises, more homes are being constructed in Randolph County with the potential of increasing the workload for deputies. Seabolt pointed to more than 2,000 permits issued in the Archdale-Trinity area for homes, condos and other housing as a clear indication of population growth that he says will necessitate reaction from the county.
“As this growth occurs, more calls for service and opportunities for criminal activity are expected,” Seabolt said. “Our office must prepare now for those demands on law enforcement. Randolph County is changing and it is my responsibility to prepare for those changes. In the past year, our office has lost 37 employees. Those members accounted for a combined total of nearly 100 hours of experience working somewhere else.”
