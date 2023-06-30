RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Sheriff’s office last week arrested a 69-year-old man and charged him with fraud in a case dating to 2022.
According to a press release, the sheriff's office was contacted by a bank on May 13, 2022, that a person was attempting to cash a check for a large amount on an account. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were sought on Danny Reece Barnett for felony exploit a person in a disabled/elderly capacity on Nov. 3, 2022.
