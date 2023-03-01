TRIAD — The head of the state Senate is downplaying the chance of taking up legislation to give local school districts more discretion over when they begin the school year.
Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger Sr., R-Rockingham, said during a press briefing last week that he’s in favor of keeping the current law mandating that public schools can’t start earlier than Aug. 26.
“I don’t see where there’s a need to change the calendar law, except maybe to beef up the enforcement mechanisms for local systems that ignore the law,” Berger said, referring to a small number of school boards that have toyed with an earlier start to the school year. “From my perspective, that’s probably the only change that would need to be made.”
Berger, whose legislative district includes northern Guilford County, is widely perceived as the deciding voice on legislation coming to the floor.
Earlier this month, state Rep. Brian Biggs, R-Randolph, cosponsored legislation that would give the Randolph County and city of Asheboro school districts, as well as three other county school systems and two city school districts, the authority to start the academic year as early as Aug. 10.
House Bill 51 also would give local school districts flexibility with first-semester testing and would align public school schedules with college schedules, allowing easier transitions for graduating high school seniors.
Several other calendar reform bills also have been introduced in the House this session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.