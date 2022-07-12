RANDOLPH COUNTY — As counties in the Piedmont continue to explore options for raising the rates of compensation for their employees, one department within the Randolph County School System found a way to reward the dedication of its members.
Randolph’s school board approved a pay increase in the RCS nutrition department at its most recent meeting that amounts to a 6.2-9.4% for all school-based classified employees. This group includes school nutrition assistants, nutrition assistant managers and nutrition managers. In addition, the school nutrition department will see a 5% increase for all school nutrition central support staff.
According to Dale Brinkley, executive director of operations, this increase will help to prevent compression in the salary scale once the $15-per-hour minimum is formally approved in the 2022-23 budget.
“This new pay adjustment will allow the school nutrition department to be able to retain current employees, recruit for current vacant positions and remain competitive with surrounding school systems,” Brinkley said.
An estimate of the total annual cost of the increase comes to $340,000 — which includes matching FICA and retirement — to be funded by the school nutrition budget, effective Aug. 1. After a three-year period of additional stress on school employees, the increase came as a refreshing measure made possible by budget management of Kelly Green, school nutrition director.
“In planning [for the increase], Kelly, Brinkley and I met last week, and I was really impressed,” Superintendent Stephen Gainey said. “A lot of good analysis has been done in her budget. I just want to remind you that everything, even whatever the state does [regarding school nutrition], comes out of Kelly’s money. For her to be in this position, the management of this budget is really, really good.
“I’m excited for these employees, and we’ll keep looking to see if there’s something we can do in addition for other employees in the coming weeks.”
Board member Brian Biggs said he hopes this pay increase will help to fill some of the 32 job openings in the school nutrition department as of June 29.
“I am so happy with this,” Biggs said. “I know that every board member has wanted a raise for these folks. I’ve heard from every board member. It’s well overdue.”
