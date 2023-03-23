RANDOLPH COUNTY — An Archdale-Trinity area teacher was recognized posthumously for his contributions at the beginning of Monday’s regular March meeting of the Randolph County Board of Education.

Board Chairman Gary Cook highlighted the extent to which 36-year-old Cory Bentley, a teacher at Trinity Middle School, touched the lives of those he educated and worked with before his passing last month.

