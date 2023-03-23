RANDOLPH COUNTY — An Archdale-Trinity area teacher was recognized posthumously for his contributions at the beginning of Monday’s regular March meeting of the Randolph County Board of Education.
Board Chairman Gary Cook highlighted the extent to which 36-year-old Cory Bentley, a teacher at Trinity Middle School, touched the lives of those he educated and worked with before his passing last month.
“If you ever met the guy, you’d never forget him,” Cook said. “He was so energetic, one-of-a-kind. He made it so much fun to go to school. He made science [enjoyable]. Those kids that had him, you heard nothing but great things about him. He was so upbeat. … He’s going to be missed so much.”
Bentley began his career with Randolph County Schools in 2012 when he was hired to teach science at Archdale-Trinity Middle School. In 2021, he was able to help establish Randolph’s newest school community in the inaugural year of Trinity Middle School.
Graduating from Trinity High School in 2005, Bentley attended UNCG and graduated with a degree in biology. In addition to assisting students with their pursuit of an understanding of science, he also annually spearheaded the project to produce a yearbook with the students in his yearbook class.
His legacy will be preserved through the Cory Bentley Memorial Scholarship fund, which will provide money to a Trinity High School Senior pursuing a degree in a science field. To contribute to this fund, community members are encouraged to visit https://bit.ly/3LVhVXt.
Cook explained that the loss felt by the passing of Bentley after a brief illness is akin to losing one of his own family members. He said that every employee of Randolph County School System is a member of a tight-knit group.
“They’re more than employees,” Cook said. “If you work for Randolph County School System, you’re not only an employee, but you’re part of a family. And that’s how I look at this school system, as a family.”
