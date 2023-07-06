RANDOLPH COUNTY — A nearly 10-year county employee was recently honored by the Randolph County Board of Education.
Tim Moody was honored for his hard work for almost a decade at his final meeting with the school board in June.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
RANDOLPH COUNTY — A nearly 10-year county employee was recently honored by the Randolph County Board of Education.
Tim Moody was honored for his hard work for almost a decade at his final meeting with the school board in June.
After making his final announcement recognizing Wheatmore High School’s women’s soccer team finishing their 2023 season as the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A runner-up, the retiring Moody was recognized himself.
Superintendent Stephen Gainey presented Moody with a plaque to commemorate his 9 1/2 years in the position. Moody briefly shared his appreciation for the board. It is so easy to work with those who “aren’t just good at what they do, but they’re good people,” he said.
The next board meeting will be July 17 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting agendas and recordings can be found online at bit.ly/3J3DC57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.