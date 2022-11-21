RANDOLPH COUNTY — A pair of educational leaders said goodbye to the board on which they served Monday, as Randolph County Schools recognized the service of Brian Biggs and Todd Cutler.
During the regular November meeting of the RCS board, Chairman Gary Cook acknowledged the work that went into piloting the school system through a global pandemic. He also expressed an appreciation for both men personally, saying he considered them like family.
“This is tough tonight because when you have a good board like we do, you become more than a board member,” Cook said. “You become a friend, like family. Todd and I talk two or three times a week. There are a lot of things that go on in our lives that are not in this board room.
“Two of my best friends are on this board, and you [Cutler] are one of them.”
Cutler is stepping away from the school board after he decided not to run for reelection, along with Biggs, who will vacate his vice chairman position to head to Raleigh as Randolph County’s representative in the 70th State House District.
Cutler offered his appreciation for those he served on the board with, as well as teachers, staff members and principals from schools in the district.
“Anybody who is involved in education knows how difficult it is,” Cutler said. “It’s just been an honor for me to do it. I try to do a good job. I never had an agenda. I just wanted to do the best I could to serve the people of Randolph County.”
Biggs echoed the sentiments regarding staff members and Superintendent Stephen Gainey. He described the relationship between he and Gainey, as well as key members of staff, as that of a mentor-mentee over the last several years. His experience with the board, he said, prepared him for the seat he will next occupy.
“I have grown so much and developed even more of an appreciation for education,” Biggs said. “When you get here and see the passion of each and everyone on this staff that’s here with Dr. Gainey, and you see how passionate they are about kids, their teachers and education, it just blows you away. I’m looking forward to working [with the board] via the General Assembly. One of my first priorities is to be on the education committee and to keep on going and help the school systems.”
Biggs and Cutler will be replaced on the board by Shannon Whitaker and Phillip Lanier. The newcomers were the top two in this month’s election. Fred Burgess, the only incumbent in the race for three seats on the board, won reelection, coming in third with 20,157 votes.
The top vote-getter was Shannon Whitaker with 24,131 votes. Phillip Lanier came in second with 21,915.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or dkennedy@atnonline.net.
