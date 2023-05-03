ARCNWS-05-04-23 CHAPEL.jpg

Work crews arrived last Tuesday to install the new roof on the old prayer chapel on N.C. 62.

 Photo by Daniel Kennedy

TRINITY — A small roadside chapel in Trinity received a facelift last week, as a new roof was installed on the structure.

That new addition came courtesy of Mary Jane Hedrick, owner of Archdale-based Crossover Roofing, who donated a new standing-seam metal roof to help the organization in its preservation task. Tommy Johnson, Trinity city councilman and vice president of the Friends of Trinity organization, said the much-needed upgrade was a generous act from someone who understood the value of a small prayer chapel just off the shoulder of N.C. 62.

