TRINITY — When Tom Spainhour and his young bride, Janice Pierce, exchanged vows at the altar of Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting on Aug. 22, 1970, they never imagined they’d be doing it again more than half a century later.
But then, the couple never could’ve imagined the road that lay ahead of them — a blissful family life, followed by infidelity, separation, divorce, immeasurable pain and, at the end of it all, unexpected redemption and restoration — all of which eventually led them back to the altar where it all began.
So if you don’t believe the Lord works in mysterious ways — or even if you do — you might want to keep reading.
Tom and Janice met in 1969 at John Wesley College in High Point. They fell in love, got married the following year, and lived on campus while continuing their studies. When they tied the knot, she was only 19, and he was only 21.
Life came at the young couple fast as they continued their education, dived into their careers and began to raise a family. They had three children — two boys and a girl — and the family eventually settled in Indiana, where the couple served in ministry together for several years.
It was in Indiana that their marriage unraveled. Tom had taken a job at a state hospital as a psychiatric social worker, and Janice was director of nursing at a nursing home.
“I separated from the family in August of 1991,” Tom admits. “By that time, I had been unfaithful in my marriage.”
He deemed the relationship too broken to mend, and Janice reluctantly agreed.
“Since he didn’t want to live with me anymore,” she says, “I didn’t want to live with him, either.”
The children were 9, 11 and 13 when their father left to move into an apartment. The divorce became final two years later.
Some three decades later, both parties say they tried to make the best of a difficult situation for the sake of their children, but they acknowledge the pain their divorce inevitably caused.
“I would say it was amicable,” Tom says, “but the pain of being divorced was immeasurable to my children. But I was so self-absorbed, I did not realize the extent of my own destructive behavior on my family.”
Janice agrees the split was amicable at best.
“Really, there’s no such thing as a good divorce,” she says, “but on the scale of having a divorce, I’d say ours was probably better than most. At least we’ve always talked about our kids, and we’ve had conversations about our own lives.”
They were mostly separate lives, though. In 1998, Janice and the children moved back to North Carolina, while Tom remained in Indiana. They saw each other at Christmas and on other special occasions, such as their children’s birthdays and the birth of their grandchildren — they have seven — but Tom’s life was still in Indiana. He remained invested in his children’s lives, but from a distance. Even when he retired in 2011, he stayed there.
Tom and Janice had other relationships through the years, “but we weren’t committed to those,” she says.
According to Tom, God began to work in his heart one day about 8½ years ago.
“I was at a particularly dark place in my life,” he says softly. “The momentum of my life had kept me on a path that was full of mistakes and pain, and that slowly began to turn on that day. It took from then until March of 2020 for me to finally make the move to return to North Carolina, and I began to have this strong sense of God returning my heart toward Janice.”
Turns out, her heart had been softened, too.
“I had prayed for that for 30 years,” Janice says. “I hated being divorced. I had hoped he would change his mind, though it obviously looked like he was never going to. I just always felt like we were supposed to be together. We had a covenant together — that was hard for me to get away from.”
Even after Tom moved back to North Carolina, things were awkward at first — how could they not be? — but he and Janice say they both felt God knitting their hearts back together. Finally, this past October, Tom proposed — again — and Janice said yes.
Again.
The reunited couple, now 71 and 72, tied the knot on New Year’s Eve. Their youngest son, Jeremy — an ordained pastor — officiated. Their other son, Jonathan, was his father’s best man, and their daughter, Christi Anna Coats, was the matron of honor. Tom’s 95-year-old mother, who prayed for 30 years that her son’s marriage might one day be restored, offered a prayer of blessing.
“We are so grateful that God brought healing and hope to our lives and our family, and we hope our story will be an inspiration to others to focus on their marriage,” Janice says. “In this crazy world we live in, marriage is such a gift.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.