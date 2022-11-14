RANDOLPH COUNTY — A slate of races in Randolph County solidified Republican control in commissioner, school board and legislative races.

In Randolph County, Republican Commissioner Hope Haywood topped Democratic challenger Kimberly Walker in the only contested Randolph County Board of Commissioners race in District 4. With all 22 precincts reporting, Haywood had 38,411 votes, or 81.54%, to Walker’s 8,698, or 18.46%.

Trending Videos