RANDOLPH COUNTY — A slate of races in Randolph County solidified Republican control in commissioner, school board and legislative races.
In Randolph County, Republican Commissioner Hope Haywood topped Democratic challenger Kimberly Walker in the only contested Randolph County Board of Commissioners race in District 4. With all 22 precincts reporting, Haywood had 38,411 votes, or 81.54%, to Walker’s 8,698, or 18.46%.
Republican Randolph County Commissioners Darrell Frye and David Allen were unopposed in last Tuesday’s general election.
In an area open seat contest, Republican Brian Biggs, vice chairman of the Randolph County Board of Education, defeated Democrat Susie Scott in the 70th House District that covers northern Randolph County. With all 12 precincts reporting, Biggs garnered 22,091 votes, or 79.17%, to Scott’s 5,814 votes, of 20.83%
Biggs will succeed longtime Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, whom Biggs defeated in the GOP primary this past May.
Sen. Dave Craven, R-Randolph, outdistanced Democratic challenger Brooke Crump in a redrawn 29th Senate District that covers most of Randolph County. With all 62 precincts reporting, Craven tallied 51,443 votes, or 73.12%, to Crump’s 18,914, or 26.88%.
After two years of harsh criticism of school policies, particularly in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic, an incumbent was reelected to one of three available seats on the Randolph County school board last week.
Fred Burgess, the only incumbent in the race for three seats on the Randolph County Board of Education, won reelection, coming in third with 20,157 votes.
The top vote-getter was Shannon Whitaker with 24,131 votes. Phillip Lanier came in second with 21,915.
In Archdale, Kelly Grooms unseated City Councilwoman Lorie Mabe-McCroskey in the only contested Archdale council race last week and the first competitive municipal race in the past 10 years. With all three precincts reporting, Grooms had 1,922 votes, or 55%, to Mabe-McCroskey’s 1,586 votes, or 45%, according to unofficial returns from the State Board of Elections.
Mayor Lewis W. Dorsett and Councilmen Larry Warlick and John A. Glass were all reelected after running unopposed.
