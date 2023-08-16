RCSS superintendent welcomes students, staff and parents back
Dear Randolph County School System students, staff members and parents:
I want to “welcome everyone back” to the Randolph County School System for the 2023-24 school year. It is my hope that all of our students, staff members and parents have had a great summer. Nonetheless, I will be very excited to see our students and staff members return to campuses throughout the school system in August.
In preparation for the start of the school year, open house events are scheduled for the week of Aug. 21-25. More specifically, the middle schools will have open house events Tuesday, Aug. 22; the high schools have scheduled open house events for Wednesday, Aug. 23; and on Thursday, Aug. 24, the elementary schools will host their open house events.
I encourage all parents and students to take advantage of these events to meet staff members at schools, tour the school buildings and learn other important information needed for the start of the school year. Information regarding the time of these events at specific schools can be found on our school system’s website, www.randolph.k12.nc.us. This information also can be obtained by calling the main office of your child’s school or the central office’s main telephone number, 336-633-5000.
While the opening of the 2023-2024 school year is exciting, I also want to take a moment to thank the members of our Board of Education and our county commissioners for their great work on the school system’s local budget for the 2023-2024 year. To be more specific, all of our school system’s local budget requests for the 2023-24 school year were approved due to the hard work of these elected officials.
This budget result led to an increase in the school system’s “current expense” funding by $1,428,000. In addition, this work led to $950,000 in “special capital outlay” funding to support the school system’s “9-Year Facility Upgrade/Repair Plan.” This “special capital outlay” funding was provided for the school system for the first time during the 2014-15 school year. It supplements the “regular capital outlay” funding received each year based on the school system’s student enrollment.
Without a doubt, the members of our Board of Education and the county commissioners continue to play a major role in the success of our school system through their teamwork.
In closing, please know that our staff members will do everything possible to help the children of this county continually improve over the next 10 months, as well as their future years with us, in terms of academic performance and overall development as individuals. I look forward to working with our students, parents, staff members and members of the school system’s community as all of us work to shape the future of our country through the provision of a positive educational experience for the kids of Randolph County. It is a great time to be a member of the Randolph County School System.
Stephen Gainey, superintendent
Randolph County School System
