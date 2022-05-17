RANDOLPH COUNTY — Law enforcement from throughout Randolph County will reconvene this week for one of the customs established prior to the pandemic which has endured.
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office will host the fourth annual “Blessing of the Badges” today at noon at the RCSO Sheriff’s Department. The public is invited to join for a ceremony to honor every law enforcement officer in Randolph County for their service to the community.
Sheriff Greg Seabolt will once again recognize those in his department and others throughout the county.
“Today we still have a class of people that represents justice, authority, law and order and safety to all they protect,” Seabolt said. “Though they carry different tools, the badge ties them back to this time. Their badge shows their allegiance to the city, county and state, and is still a symbol of honor and justice.”
Blessing of the Badges correlates with Peace Officers Memorial Day, which has been observed May 15 since 1962, when President John F. Kennedy designated the date for such a purpose. The week in which that date falls is Police Week.
Peace Officers Memorial Day honors all federal, state and local officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. The purpose of the Blessing of the Badges ceremony is to offer local religious leaders, law enforcement officers, their families and community residents a chance to join together to pray for officers.
“It doesn’t matter if your badge is silver or gold, a star or shield, we are all here to serve and protect,” Seabolt said in a statement circulated on social media. “We will do it all together, leaving no one behind.
“No matter the type of badge worn, all first responders need prayer for their safety, their families and their abilities as they do their daily duties.”
In years past, the county has highlighted two particular individuals in its ceremonies. Those two men lost their lives in the line of duty.
On June 10, 1977, RCSO Deputy Steven Graves, who was then 25 years old, was killed in the line of duty while pursuing a vehicle in southwestern Randolph County. The suspect who fled was never identified. Graves was survived by a wife and two children.
RCSO Deputy Toney Summey was killed while serving a domestic violence warrant on April 27, 2003, when he served the warrants on Alexander Charles Polke in eastern Randolph County. A struggle between Summey and Polke ended when Polke shot Summey multiple times with his service weapon.
Summey, who was 41, was survived by a wife and two children.
