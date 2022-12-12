RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County School System welcomed two new school board members this week, administered the oath of office of a returning member and appointed chair and vice chairpersons during its regular meeting on Monday.
Shannon Whitaker and Phillip Lanier, who both secured wins during the November election, were sworn in to the Randolph County Schools Board of Education to start their first term.
Fred Burgess, who was reelected, was also sworn in for his third four-year term. Burgess was the only incumbent in the race for three seats on the board. He won reelection, coming in third with 20,157 votes. The top vote-getter was Whitaker with 24,131 votes. Lanier came in second with 21,915. The newcomers replaced Todd Cutler and Brian Biggs, neither of whom ran for reelection.
Chairman Gary Cook welcomed the new board members, expressing confidence the group, which he said had “become like family” during the pandemic, will continue to operate smoothly.
“We’ve been in some troubled waters in the past, but hopefully we don’t get in that mess for a long time. Other than me — I may be questionable — you are surrounded by some good people,” Cook said to Lanier and Whitaker. “One thing I can say about this board: We may not always agree, but every time we walk out this door, we’re good. I’m really proud to be able to say that. I know that some boards don’t act like that.”
Cook will return to his role as board chair. He received the nod after being nominated by Burgess. Sharon Farlow was elected vice chair by virtue of a unanimous vote, assuming the responsibility Biggs left behind when he left for Raleigh as the area’s newest representative in the General Assembly.
Tracy Boyles nominated Burgess to serve as chairman. Burgess replied with complimentary words regarding the board’s presiding chairman, Gary Cook, and nominated Cook for another year.
“With everything we’ve went through and have been given from Raleigh the last couple of years, I have a great deal of respect for Gary being the deciding vote for us to allow students to remove masks from their chins over the last year. Also, I have a lot of admiration for, as he said earlier, a lot of things that went on behind the scenes to keep the board very much together. As he said, even though we weren’t always voting the same, we left the room the same.”
Cook was approved unanimously, and Boyles verbally reaffirmed his support for the chair, saying he just wanted to give him a break knowing what the chairman goes through. Burgess thanked Boyles for nominating him and said that he couldn’t imagine doing a better job than the one Cook has done, in turn declining the nomination.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
