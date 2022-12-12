RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County School System welcomed two new school board members this week, administered the oath of office of a returning member and appointed chair and vice chairpersons during its regular meeting on Monday.

Shannon Whitaker and Phillip Lanier, who both secured wins during the November election, were sworn in to the Randolph County Schools Board of Education to start their first term.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.

Trending Videos