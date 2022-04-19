RANDOLPH COUNTY — A third-quarter update at the April meeting of Randolph County Board of Education indicates that the county's schools have capacity to accommodate projected growth expected to accompany Toyota’s operations at the Greensboro Randolph Megasite.
Superintendent Stephen Gainey told board members that the addition of Trinity Middle School, which came online this school year, has helped to alleviate the pressure the district was experiencing due to population growth.
“We have room to grow in every school,” Gainey said. “We have some space for students, should the growth start with some of the industry that’s coming our way — between our megasite and the one in Moore County. Excited to see what comes there.”
For years, Archdale-Trinity Middle School was the feeder institution for both Trinity and Wheatmore high schools. A new Trinity Middle School was constructed, and Braxton Craven, the district’s former sixth-grade school, went from the system’s second-most crowded school to a now-unnecessary institution.
At the last board meeting, Gainey explained that board members have formed a consensus that they do not wish to keep and maintain the Braxton-Craven school building. A recommendation by school staff on what to do with the building is forthcoming, according to Gainey.
“When we built Trinity Middle, we had 1,100 kids between Braxton and ATMS,” Gainey said. “When we started down this path, we were expecting two middle schools of 550. And now, we’re about 50 short of that when you combine the enrollment of both.”
Also during the April school board meeting, budgetary updates entailed $443,000 in salary increases as part of the county board’s movement to a $15 per hour minimum wage that was included in the current fiscal year budget. That number has become a baseline of sorts for local municipalities and counties, as the city of High Point approved a $15 minimum wage for current and future full-time and part-time hourly positions.
That proposal includes a $1,000 bonus and a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for all current full- and part-time positions. In addition, the city plans to raise all employees’ pay ranges 2.5%, which could amount to another increase.
Archdale City Council provided a retention supplement of $2,500 for city employees.
Courtesy of a federal mandate, Davidson County Schools announced in December that non-certified personnel would receive whichever is greater between a 2.5% increase to their current salary or a $13 minimum wage. All personnel across the board were eligible for a $1,000 bonus and an additional $500 bonus is available for individuals who make less than $75,000.
All certified personnel received a flat $300 raise, as well as performance bonuses related to AP, IB and CTE programs, among others, up to a maximum of $3,500. Additionally, all state instructional personnel received a $1,000 raise.
