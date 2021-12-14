RANDOLPH COUNTY — At its most recent meeting, Randolph County Board of Education approved a resolution with the stated intent to apply pressure on the state to end requirements for school principals to exclude exposed students from the classroom.
By Jan. 10, school board members are expressing their desire to see only those students who test positive for COVID-19 excluded from the classroom. School board members are calling the resolution a “deadline” of sorts for the state to act in changing protocols for sending students home who have not tested positive. Multiple times, school board members referred to students who are excluded from school as “healthy,” offering that asymptomatic children should remain in school.
“I would really like to have that data,” board member Brian Biggs said. “Find out how many kids who they say are exposed are actually coming down with COVID-19. I think it would be very low, if any.”
Several members questioned why children in classrooms across North Carolina continue to be subjected to contact tracing and isolation from classroom activities when the private sector operates without such control measures. Ball games, movie theaters, retail outlets and other places of business continue to function free of limitations while schools are bound to follow the rules handed down by the state.
“They can go anywhere but in a classroom,” Sharon Petty Farlow said. “And now that we’ve made masks optional, there are not a lot of people wearing masks in schools, not a lot at all.”
Citing decreased academic performances and unfavorable psychological outcomes of those who are quarantined, the resolution points to collateral damage from quarantine. It states that students who have been “sporadically, suddenly and repeatedly excluded from school due to COVID-19 measures” have exhibited behavioral issues and suffered emotional and psychological effects due to isolation from peers.
Additionally, the resolution said contact tracing and exclusionary control measures have become unduly burdensome for school staff, causing significant detriment to the school environment and are highly disruptive to families, students, schools and employers. Finally, the measures have also diminished pools of available substitute teachers, the resolution states.
Given that COVID-19 is likely to persist well into the future without a known or defined end, school board members argue, elimination of the protocols would be welcome. They say that in light of the development and widespread availability of effective measures of disease control, including vaccinations, this could represent a next step to what they call a return to normalcy.
The resolution implies further action could arrive Jan. 10 if the state has not curtailed any measures for exclusion.
In one week’s time, 549 students were excluded from school after the county board voted last month to make masks optional.
“What’s complicated the last couple of weeks has been the number of positives, for whatever reason, has spiked again,” RCS Superintendent Stephen Gainey said. “It just took off.”
