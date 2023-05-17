RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph Community College inducted 73 students into the Phi Theta Kappa honor society at a recent ceremony on campus.
During the program, students celebrated their induction into RCC’s chapter of the society, Beta Theta Rho, along with family, friends and college staff and faculty.
Former society secretary, Amber Ingold, was presented the Distinguished Chapter Officer Team award for work during 2022.
Society adviser and English/communications instructor Clark Adams led the ceremony. Maria Fernanda Cruz Rivera and Maria Jose Cruz Rivera, both RCC graduates and society members, served as ushers for the event. Society members Elizabeth Sekarsari and Lera Foust distributed programs. Society vice president Jaiden Williams led the Pledge of Allegiance and public relations officer Sofia Tinoco gave the invocation.
Jose Badillo, a commercial real estate agent based in Charlotte who was the alumni speaker, reminisced about his time at the college and his involvement in the society. Currently, he works for Coldwell Banker, a top four commercial real estate services and investment firm, where he has been employed for more than four years. As a project manager for Bank of America, Badillo has led projects in Argentina, Brazil, Washington, D.C., and New York.
Elbert Lassiter, RCC interim president, gave the keynote address focused on the importance of gratitude and perseverance.
Lassiter challenged the new members to reflect on these and other traits that helped them get to this point in their academic career, and how these traits would propel them into the future.
Society President Brock Dunlap led the students in the society pledge and formal induction into the society. RCC Vice President for Student Services Chad Williams introduced the new members.
RCC’s society chapter also won several awards at the 2023 Carolinas Regional Convention in Columbia, South Carolina, on March 18, including:
• Distinguished Chapter Officer Team: Carrie Johnson, Amber Ingold, Aliza Abdul, Praise Ayodabo).
• Carolinas Region Healthcare Edge: Aliza Abdul and Praise Ayodabo.
• Carolinas Region Competitive Edge: Amber Ingold.
• Carolinas Region Employment Edge: Carrie Johnson.
• Outstanding Participation in Carolinas Region Service Program: Sickle Cell Anemia Awareness.
• Outstanding Participation in Carolinas Region Honors in Action Program: The Art and Science of Play.
• Five Star Chapter Award: Highest Level a Chapter Can Attain-20th consecutive year for our chapter.
• Carolinas Region Horizon Award: Clark Adams.
• Carolinas Region Regional Advisory Board Award: Clark Adams.
