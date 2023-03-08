ARCHDALE — Need help filling out your college financial aid forms?
Mark your calendar for March 15.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ARCHDALE — Need help filling out your college financial aid forms?
Mark your calendar for March 15.
Randolph Community College is hosting Spring FAFSA Night 4-7 p.m. at the college’s Archdale Center.
Students needing assistance completing their FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and planning to attend RCC or any other college or university should bring their 2021 W-2s and federal tax return (1040) for both parent(s) and student.
Other information needed will be a Social Security number or Alien Registration number and information on any untaxed income and assets.
The event will be in rooms 321 and 322 of the Archdale Center, located at 110 Park Drive.
Spanish translation services will be available, and parents are welcome to attend.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.