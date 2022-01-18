RANDOLPH COUNTY — Months after the state budget allocated state funding for increases for teachers, Randolph County received an update at its regular January meeting on when the educators will see their pay increases.
After months of negotiations, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican leaders of the N.C. General Assembly settled in November on a $25.9 billion state budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. A centerpiece of the budget is higher compensation for educators.
Teachers will receive pay raises and bonuses two years after public employees were caught in the middle of partisan politics that left the state government operating on a makeshift spending plan. Public school teachers are slated to receive an average raise of 5% in the state-provided portion of their pay during the next two years. The pay raises will vary with the longevity of state government employment.
Broken down individually, the figures include a $13 per hour minimum wage requirement, pay increases for all employee classifications, multiple bonuses from state and federal funds. Teachers and instructional support receive an average of 2.5%, ranging from 1.3% to 5.4%.
Assistant principals receive an increase consistent with the teacher schedule. Principals receive a 2.5% increase. Classified and central services receive the greater of 2.5% or $13 per hour.
An additional 2.5% increase or $15 per hour is scheduled for 2022-23.
The increases include $300 for teachers and instructional support staff; $1,500 for all employees earning less than $75,000; $1,000 for all employees earning $75,000 or more; $1,000 for teachers and instructional support staff who completed COVID-related training and $1,800 for principals. An increase of $25 or $50 student will be allocated for CTE and AP teachers based on certifications and test scores.
New salaries and hourly rates will go into effect on Jan. 28, except for the $25 or $50 per student bonuses for CTE and AP teachers, which will take effect Feb. 25. Salary and hourly rate differential changes are retroactive to July 1.
