RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Board of Commissioners authorized Raleigh-based HH Architecture on Monday to execute the process of soliciting bids to construct an agriculture center.
Daniel Jencks, an HH architect, was on hand at the regular July commissioners meeting to provide updates on the Randolph County Farm Food and Family Education Center, commonly referred to as the F3 EC.
It is planned as an agriculture-focused community resource center made up of several buildings, and designs for the project prominently feature two cornerstone elements.
A Food and Family Resource Center will house office space for the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, as well as the county’s soil and water services. The building’s design was inspired by agricultural buildings from around the county. A commercial kitchen will be available to rent for individuals trying to get a catering business off the ground or folks who want to sell their produce at the county’s farmers market.
The other key piece of the project will be the Training and Events Center. Jencks described the proposed 43,000-square-foot building as “part-exhibition hall, part dirt-floor arena for livestock events and auctions.” The space will have a 540-seat exhibition hall and a 320-seat arena.
With a $29.2 million expected price tag, the ag center has undergone several revisions since initial proposals in 2018 called for a larger-scale $55 million project. County leaders say designers have struck the right chord with the most recent iteration.
“I’m excited to get to this point,” Commissioner David Allen said. “I’m anxious about the bid process to see where we come back. It’s not everything that we would like to see because we’ve cut back on things, trying to be good stewards. But there are options for future growth to add later if need be.”
Agriculture is the county's largest industry, with an estimated 1,500 farms covering more than 150,000 acres. Randolph County is ranked the No. 1 producer of beef cattle in the state and the No. 2 producer of dairy cows, behind only Iredell County. It remains a top 10 county for value of food sold directly to consumers, which officials say makes it a logical destination for what will be farm education programs.
The ag center site is land along U.S. 64 that is essentially the center of the state.
Two significant loans last year from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, worth $2 million each, aided in moving the county forward in its pursuit of an agricultural center. The loans were allocated for the proposed arena facility and event center. The no-interest loans are expected to be repaid over 10 years.
According to a HH Architecture timetable, the facility could open to the public in the early part of 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.