RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Board of Commissioners received a report on its reappraisal schedule at its regular October meeting, following the state urgence for counties to move to shorter revaluation cycles.
Debra Hill, the county's tax assessor, offered an update on the process nearly 18 months after providing her input on favoring consideration of a revised schedule of values for Randolph County property tax revaluation. This process, by which the county ascertains tax values of property owned by its residents, was previously on a six-year cycle for Randolph, but county officials see potential benefits from moving it to four years.
Following the update, commissioners set a public hearing at the Nov. 7 regular meeting for consideration of revaluation.
“There’s a lot of reasons why I think this makes sense to do,” Commissioner Maxton McDowell said when the idea was proposed originally. “I think you’ll find more and more counties, with housing and real estate costs going up, I think you’re going to find a lot of counties moving from an 8 to a 6 and a 6 to a 4.”
Counties can decide to advance the reappraisal process if the board of commissioners adopts a resolution for that measure. In January 2021, Randolph commissioners adopted a four-year reappraisal cycle which brought the next revaluation cycle from 2025 to 2023.
North Carolina Department of Revenue has strongly encouraged local governments to adjust revaluations to four-year cycles. Statewide, there were reportedly 36 counties on a four-year cycle, 11 counties on a five-year cycle, six counties on a six-year cycle and 47 counties on an eight-year cycle as of last year.
Officials in neighboring Davidson County voted in 2020 to change property tax reval from every eight to every six years.
For property tax purposes, each county in North Carolina is required to revalue all real property within its jurisdiction at least once every eight years. Revaluations are staggered so that not all counties are doing it the same year. Appeals can be made in non-revaluation years, but successful appeals are not retroactive, so optimal returns are on those appeals filed during a revaluation year.
The ability to capture change in the market in a more timely manner, while also creating some uniformity in the county's property, are among the reasons officials are considering the switch. Hill said this month that this remains a pertinent issue as real estate values and the volume of sales have undergone a tremendous shift in recent years, skyrocketing at an alarming rate.
“As far as the sales we’ve seen here in Randolph County, so far we have not seen a slowdown or reduction in sales price,” said. “We’re not seeing a decline in the number of sales.”
