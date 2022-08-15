RANDOLPH COUNTY — Two years and four months have passed since Randolph County joined the list of counties in the spring of 2020 to file a local state of emergency.
As of Tuesday, that 28-month period is officially over. The Randolph County Board of Commissioners announced earlier this month that the local government would terminate its declaration of a local state of emergency and all restrictions and orders therein.
This announcement came after it determined the state of emergency no longer needed to exist, as COVID-19 poses a substantially less significant threat today than it did the day the order was issued.
“This was primarily in reaction to the state of emergency that was imposed by the governor at that time,” Chairman Darrell Frye said this month. “But in the event that things went worse or funds were available, it would make Randolph County eligible to receive those funds to deal with the pandemic.
“We worked very well with our municipalities during those months. We had great help and cooperation, not only from our municipalities, but our departments as well.”
At 4 p.m. March 16, 2020, Frye officially declared a state of emergency for all unincorporated areas of Randolph County in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It began with reports of new cases slowly trickling in from U.S. cities. Large-scale events were canceled. Entertainment industries and non-essential services followed suit with the barrage of closures.
Now those and other industries have returned to business, though the impact has been felt economically and socially, but most significantly in the number of lives lost.
More than 1 million residents in the United States died as a result of contracting COVID-19 during that 28-month period. A total of 25,724 individuals lost their lives in North Carolina, and 465 died in Randolph County, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
From the time the first case was reported, businesses closed and residents began to adjust to life inside their homes in response to the virus. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way the cities of Archdale and Trinity — and the world — now does business.
But whereas in 2020, Archdale Police Department had temporarily implemented procedures that call for interaction with the public to be conducted outdoors whenever possible — and all departments minimized any possible exposure to the virus, altering the dynamics of routine calls for service — policing, paying bills and all other mundane facets of life now look more similar to the world pre-2020.
For this and other returns to “normalcy,” Randolph officials are thankful. In the sobering aftermath, the chairman was conscious to credit county staff that the last two years weren’t worse.
“This has been by far the longest local declaration of a local state of emergency in Randolph County’s history,” Frye said. “We set up an operations center at our emergency services building. Our health department set up permanent residence there for months. We did weekly contact with our citizens and updates of where we are. We had various folks from our agencies in the county to speak to the public.
“I think, looking back, we did about as good as we could do through that process.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.