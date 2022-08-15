RANDOLPH COUNTY — Two years and four months have passed since Randolph County joined the list of counties in the spring of 2020 to file a local state of emergency.

As of Tuesday, that 28-month period is officially over. The Randolph County Board of Commissioners announced earlier this month that the local government would terminate its declaration of a local state of emergency and all restrictions and orders therein.

