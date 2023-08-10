RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County buyers and sellers both benefited from 2023’s second quarter housing statistics, as inventory and prices continued slowly climbing, according to the following information provided by the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association.

There were 52 homes on the market during this year’s second quarter in Asheboro, an increase of 33.3% compared to 39 homes during 2022’s second quarter, according to statistics provided by Triad MLS. Asheboro also jumped over the one-month mark of months’ supply of inventory, increasing 71.4% to 1.2 this year, up from 0.7.