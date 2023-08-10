RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County buyers and sellers both benefited from 2023’s second quarter housing statistics, as inventory and prices continued slowly climbing, according to the following information provided by the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association.
There were 52 homes on the market during this year’s second quarter in Asheboro, an increase of 33.3% compared to 39 homes during 2022’s second quarter, according to statistics provided by Triad MLS. Asheboro also jumped over the one-month mark of months’ supply of inventory, increasing 71.4% to 1.2 this year, up from 0.7.
The encompassing Randolph County had 128 homes for sale in this year’s second quarter, a 23.4% decrease from 167 in 2022, while this year’s 1.2 months’ supply was no change.
The average sales price for a home in Randolph County went up 6.7% during the second quarter of 2023, jumping from $249,042 to $265,687. Asheboro saw a smaller bump, increasing 4.4% from $234,318 to $244,737.
“Inventory in Asheboro/Randolph County is very similar to the surrounding Piedmont Triad communities,” said Lolita Malave, chair of the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association’s Asheboro-Randolph Council. “We are at a deficit when it comes to properties listed. Therefore, we are still in a strong seller’s market. Buyers are looking for accurately priced properties that are in good condition. Prices are holding steady. Asheboro/Randolph County continues to be one of the more affordable areas in the Triad.”
Randolph County experienced 295 closed sales in this year’s second quarter, down 28% from 410 last year. Asheboro had 121 closed sales, down 21.4% from 154.
It took 24 days, on average, to sell a Randolph County home during the second quarter of 2023. This was a 50% increase from 16 days during the same period in 2022. Asheboro homes averaged 26 days until a sale, a 73.3% increase from 15 days during 2022’s second quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.