RANDOLPH COUNTY — After discussing the possible closure of The Virtual Academy at Randolph last month, the school system has seen a spike in enrollment and is shifting gears toward what appears a likely extension for the school.

Randolph County Schools Superintendent Stephen Gainey updated the board of education last week on the enrollment developments monitored by school officials. On May 15, Gainey presented information to the board that indicated declining enrollment at the academy, which had some school board officials questioning the sustainability of the institution.