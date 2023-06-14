RANDOLPH COUNTY — After discussing the possible closure of The Virtual Academy at Randolph last month, the school system has seen a spike in enrollment and is shifting gears toward what appears a likely extension for the school.
Randolph County Schools Superintendent Stephen Gainey updated the board of education last week on the enrollment developments monitored by school officials. On May 15, Gainey presented information to the board that indicated declining enrollment at the academy, which had some school board officials questioning the sustainability of the institution.
As of May 1, 54 students were enrolled for the 2023-24 school year. By May 10, it had jumped to 59 students. On May 17, however, the enrollment rose to 70, with 24 of those students, or 34.3%, beginning as first-time students with the academy. The month of May wound down, and the numbers continued to rise.
On May 24, the enrollment jumped to 83, with 31 (37.3%) new to the school. Finally, a total of 86 had enrolled as of June 4, including 34 (39.5%) first-time students.
“I would recommend a couple of things,” Gainey said at the most recent June board meeting. “One is shifting our focus as leadership of the school system from the longevity of the school to promoting the school. We’ll see what happens as we go into 2023-24 with some more promotion of the school, working with staff and with the public information office to see what we can do to increase that enrollment number.”
Gainey explained that a virtual academy, which was created during the COVID-19 pandemic, is more closely aligned with the learning style and strength of some students in the district. Board Chairman Gary Cook said he personally knows several students who couldn’t make it in a traditional school setting and believes the academy serves a pivotal purpose.
“I appreciate you changing the focus,” Cook said. “Not everybody is set up to go to a public setting. … I was thinking about this sign behind me, which says ‘Students first in all we do.’ I think if we go with any other approach, we’d be letting down, right now, 86 students, and I don’t want to be a part of anything like that.”
The tone changed in less than a month, after Gainey walked the school board through a past-to-present review of how the school system responded to its growing needs the last three years. Randolph started the 2021-22 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Concern mounted over whether the school system could sustain a second year of remote learning for elementary and middle-school students after students and staff were sent home for the arrival of the pandemic the year prior.
A separate school was created after Randolph County Schools applied for a unique school number for the academy on March 22, 2021, and that application was accepted. Once approved, the school was advertised, students were enrolled, resources and classroom materials were purchased, installation of telephones and internet were completed and a web page was designed. Ultimately, The Virtual Academy at Randolph became the county’s 32nd school.
An attempt was made to provide a virtual space for students who also wanted to be away from campus for non-pandemic-related reasons. A total of 168 students were enrolled in the virtual academy on the first and last day of classes for the 2021-22 school year.
In the current school year, 98 were enrolled on the first day. Nine months later, that number had dwindled to 54 of those enrolled for next year on May 1.
The school’s performance has not met the state’s school performance growth measure and has been labeled a “low-performing school” by the state, according to the study’s findings. Other school districts have found that many of these performance indicators are weighted heavily by the subset of the population virtual academies serve, many of whom weren’t performing well in traditional settings.
Costs associated with the salary and benefits for the principal of a school are covered by the state of North Carolina if the school has more than 100 students. Thus, the cost of the virtual academy’s principal was covered in 2021-22, but not this year.
If the school is closed, students will be reassigned to the school in line with their home address.
