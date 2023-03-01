RANDOLPH COUNTY — The process to establish allocation for Randolph County’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget is underway, as the schedule for budget events was approved at the county commissioner’s regular February meeting.

Proposed individual budget presentations are scheduled for Tuesday, May 30. Presentations from county department heads are set to follow on Thursday, June 8. Public input will be provided by outside agencies, fire departments and a formal public hearing will be held on Monday, June 12.

