RANDOLPH COUNTY — The process to establish allocation for Randolph County’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget is underway, as the schedule for budget events was approved at the county commissioner’s regular February meeting.
Proposed individual budget presentations are scheduled for Tuesday, May 30. Presentations from county department heads are set to follow on Thursday, June 8. Public input will be provided by outside agencies, fire departments and a formal public hearing will be held on Monday, June 12.
Adoption of the 2023-24 fiscal year Randolph County budget is anticipated for Monday, June 19.
One department has already forecast the expenditures it plans to propose. On May 30, Randolph County Schools intend to request from commissioners, in total — with a supplemental increase for employees added — $1.43 million.
Another of the most recent requests for funding from commissioners came in February from the Randolph County Health Department. The department’s estimate for renovations to its facility came in at $2.9 million.
“Assuming we get approval for release of bids, we’re looking at the bid into March, and come back to you hopefully at the April meeting for the award,” said Robert Carmac, principal and CEO of Smith Sinnett Architecture. “We would start construction and then, in 10-12 months, be into the building and have it fully complete by April [2024].”
County commissioners approved the authorization of county staff to advertise the project for bid last month.
Chairman Darrell Frye also provided an update on opioid funding, which was allocated to Randolph County after staff was authorized in 2018 to sign a national agreement for counties seeking compensation for damages due to the opioid epidemic. North Carolina was to receive $600 million from the second round of funding from the class action lawsuit settlement among the state’s participating counties.
The first round totaled roughly $700 million. Randolph’s cut from that round was estimated at $9 million. Randolph is expected to receive yearly payments until 2038.
