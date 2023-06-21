ASHEBORO — A temporary memorial in front of the historic Randolph County Courthouse honored 1,205 slaves who were bought and sold in Randolph County before slavery was abolished in 1865.
The idea that led to the memorial began about a year and a half ago during research concerning the removal of the Confederate statue in front of the courthouse, said Clyde Foust, the president of the Asheboro/Randolph County branch of the NAACP, which is sponsoring the memorial. Using records in the Randolph County Register of Deeds office, 614 deeds for slaves, from the 1700s to 1865, were found.
“We want to be able to acknowledge their blood, sweat, and tears,” Foust said.
“We want to document and honor the slaves that were right here in Randolph County.”
The memorial was set up to mark Juneteenth, the holiday that celebrates the freeing of the last enslaved people when word of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas in June 1865.
The names and ages of all the enslaved people in those deeds — from infants to the elderly — and how much or what purpose they were sold for, are included on the monument.
Foust said it was surprising to find how often families here were torn apart as children were sold, and many people do not realize it happened here at all.
A main goal of the memorial is to help more people in the county to understand why so many are offended by the Confederate statue, Foust said.
“We don’t want it destroyed, we just want it moved,” he said
Although there has not been a lot of progress made concerning the removal of the statue, the local branch of the NAACP is very thankful to the county commissioners for allowing the monument to be put up, said Foust.
The monument couldn’t be left up overnight, so it was set up in the morning and taken down in the evening on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday.
