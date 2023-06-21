ASHEBORO — A temporary memorial in front of the historic Randolph County Courthouse honored 1,205 slaves who were bought and sold in Randolph County before slavery was abolished in 1865.

The idea that led to the memorial began about a year and a half ago during research concerning the removal of the Confederate statue in front of the courthouse, said Clyde Foust, the president of the Asheboro/Randolph County branch of the NAACP, which is sponsoring the memorial. Using records in the Randolph County Register of Deeds office, 614 deeds for slaves, from the 1700s to 1865, were found.