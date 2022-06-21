RANDOLPH COUNTY — The impact of opioid addiction on Randolph County has manifested itself in requests for funding during this year’s budget cycle, as departments and partnerships tasked with addressing the epidemic are seeking increases.
Throughout the month of June, county staff and commissioners have been collaborating with stakeholders on how to appropriate dollars to meet the needs of residents. Randolph department heads, commissioners and partnering agencies held the first opioid settlement meeting on June 16.
Jennifer Layton, Randolph County assistant health director, encouraged those on hand for the meeting to be active participants in piecing together a funding package.
“This is a rare opportunity for us as communities to really build solid, strong infrastructure over time and connect the dots to make it easier for folks to access care and receive the support they need,” Layton said. “So we got together and we talked about what is the best way to utilize these funds. How do we create accountability and transparency for the community, as well as our elected officials.”
Layton said the county is strengthening community partnerships after commissioners unanimously approved last month an ordinance to establish an opioid settlement project fund. The goal for Randolph County, Layton said, is to complete this year’s county budget in June and to have the opioid funding package complete by the end of July.
County Manager Hal Johnson presented additional information on the status of litigation, of which Randolph is one of thousands of counties to file. Randolph is expected to receive $9,824,046, distributed over 18 years. The county’s first payment of $377,436 is expected in the coming weeks, with another payment of $830,054 expected in late summer 2022. It will then receive yearly payments until 2038.
A pair of organizations affected by the opioid crisis were on hand for other county-sanctioned budget meetings this month. Sandhills Center and Children's Home Society are seeking funding increases for their respective programs to improve mental health in Randolph County.
Sandhills Center is requesting $844,000 in county funding for the fiscal year 2022-2023. All county funding received is directed in support of local county behavioral health urgent care centers and other designated services and programs, according to staff members.
Sandhills Center staff will continue to meet with Randolph County management to review the use of current county allocations and identify behavioral health service areas in the county that may have been underserved and identify how available funding could be used to impact those areas.
Sandhills serves Randolph County, along with 10 other counties, by offering treatment and support for mental health, intellectual/developmental disorders and substance use disorders.
The Children's Home Society is seeking $200,000 for its TogetherWorks Program, a process that concentrates on child welfare involvement and identifying local priorities that strengthen the community and keep families together. They seek to develop and test solutions to prevent costly child welfare interventions. The program is founded on research which shows that civic participation in addressing shared priorities reduces rates of substance use and violence in communities.
Hoping to improve physical and mental health, the organization says their process relies heavily on the expertise of families with “lived experience” to develop community-based solutions. The program also works to facilitate the prevention of child maltreatment through research-based strategies such as economic security and social connections.
The Children’s Home Society is seeking $200,000 per year for three years to develop the TogetherWorks program in Randolph County. If the requested funding from the County is awarded, CHS intends to raise and invest an additional $750,000 over the same three-year period. Earlier this year, Randolph County awarded Strategic Planning Grant funding to CHS to complete a community assessment analyzing areas of need for Randolph County.
“The overwhelming conclusion is that outcomes are moving in the wrong direction for families,” said Donna Wood, Strategy Director, Institute for Family. “At every stage of data received from DSS, we saw more and more family stress. More services being required, increased intensity of those services, and we saw repeatedly more and more families cycling through the system. This was found to be very overburdening to the DSS system. They are really feeling the impact of this increased stress on families.”
Commissioners have not voted or made any decisions on whether the proposals would be accepted or the projects funded.
Initiated and coordinated by Randolph County Public Health Department, the opioid collaborative will provide ongoing planning throughout the months of June and July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.