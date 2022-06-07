RANDOLPH COUNTY — No increase in property tax is recommended by Randolph County staff in the proposed $154.5 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
County Manager Hal Johnson presented the first reading of what his office put together for Randolph County commissioners last week. The recommended budget is balanced with a revenue-neutral tax rate of 63.27 cents per $100 valuation.
Johnson said mindfulness regarding the economic climate necessitated the omission of several requests by a handful of county departments, but he believes the proposal meets the needs of the county.
“Our budgetary challenges this year are to again anticipate uncertainty in the economy,” Johnson said. “Challenges of the current labor market, rising inflation and expected higher interest rates are trends that may impact our economic growth.
“We believe that the future success of the megasite, with Toyota battery manufacturing along with the major expansions we’ve already experienced and will experience, we hope, in the future, will lead to future transformational growth in Randolph County.”
Retention of existing quality employees, Johnson said, is the top priority of his office this year in continuing to provide expected services to the county’s residents. A merit-based pay increase program in Randolph County will receive a boost in funding, according to the proposal, for the first time since 2017.
A total of 33 new positions were requested by department heads. Johnson said that no new positions were immediately possible with a lower sales-tax revenue forecast by the state. If anticipated sales tax revenue is increased to 5%, he said, 13 positions are recommended for approval.
Administration and reporting specialists, an HR administrative assistant with a focus on recruiting, four assistant 911 shift supervisors, two processing assistants, one income maintenance and two visitation monitors in social services, as well as two lead specialists in child support services are included in the proposed budget.
Library positions are to be determined later this month. Reclassifications of several positions will address new job requirements.
Routine replacement of county vehicles is included within the proposed budget. A 4.2% total increase requested by the Asheboro and Randolph school districts has been declined in the proposal by staff. Randolph Community College’s 7.02% proposed increase to its budget has also been declined by staff.
Johnson said the county will take a similar approach to this year’s budget that it has in the COVID-19 era. He wishes to see how the fiscal year begins and then reserving the right to utilize additional flexibility to tweak the budget throughout the year as a reactionary process to economic conditions.
The work of government leaders, Johnson acknowledged, has become severely more challenging since 2016 in the wake of a national recession, spiraling into a global pandemic.
“No board of county commissioners in the history of Randolph County has had to address as many critical issues as this board of county commissioners has faced over the past six years,” Johnson said. “Multiple capital improvement projects to enhance education and county services; emergency services facility and staffing expansions; courthouse facilities; law enforcement and the evolving needs of the detention center; the expanding needs of public health and social services; employee turnover; training and recruitment of professional staff; economic development challenges in addition to the planning and development issues involving the megasite; the bankruptcy of Randolph hospital and its continued operations; public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; and challenges presented as the opioid-fentanyl addiction crisis continues.”
Department heads will continue to make their presentations directly to commissioners over the next two weeks. Final budget adoption is scheduled for later this month.
