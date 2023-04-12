RANDOLPH — An economic development project could soon create more than 100 jobs in Randolph County if the area wins an incentives duel with an unnamed state with which it is in competition.

Commissioners in Randolph County held a public hearing for Project Spring during their regular April meeting, and the board voted to approve a resolution to enter an economic development incentive contract. The company exploring the option to locate its eastern facility in Randolph County is a Texas-based manufacturer that has been in business for several years, according to Crystal Gettys, business recruitment director for the Randolph County Economic Development Corp.

