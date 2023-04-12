RANDOLPH — An economic development project could soon create more than 100 jobs in Randolph County if the area wins an incentives duel with an unnamed state with which it is in competition.
Commissioners in Randolph County held a public hearing for Project Spring during their regular April meeting, and the board voted to approve a resolution to enter an economic development incentive contract. The company exploring the option to locate its eastern facility in Randolph County is a Texas-based manufacturer that has been in business for several years, according to Crystal Gettys, business recruitment director for the Randolph County Economic Development Corp.
“I have learned recently that they have narrowed that pool down to the top two, and Randolph County is in that top two,” Gettys said. “The project still remains competitive, obviously, with another state, another community. Local and state incentive offers will play a factor in their decision.”
The state of North Carolina has provided a proposal to the company for two separate grants, one of which is a building reuse grant. The other grant would require a match from Randolph County.
The company’s investment in machinery and equipment will be the only consideration for local incentives, which Gettys said comes to a total of $3.4 million. A total of 106 jobs would be created over a five-year period with an average wage of $43,353. That wage is slightly above the county’s average wage.
Gettys recommended to commissioners that the county should approve the incentives on the basis of the company’s credentials, job creation, value added to the property and its reuse of an existing building.
“The EDC believes that this Project Spring is an exceptional economic development project, putting a soon-to-be vacant building back into operation, creating good-paying jobs and increasing the tax value of the building to some extent,” Gettys said. “Their product, business and sales have expedited to the point where they feel the need to have a second facility to cover east of the Mississippi, basically. This has been a search for an existing building over the last six months or more. Multiple states have been in the running for this project.”
