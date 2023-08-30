RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph Partnership for Children welcomed new board members at its recent annual meeting breakfast held at the Pinewood Country Club.
The event also celebrated the organization’s progress and honored the contributions of six directors whose terms are ending.
New board members announced at the meeting include:
• CJ Macon, senior vice president of Pinnacle Financial Partners.
• Sharon Allen, lead art teacher for Chatham County Schools.
• Dana Criscoe, clerk to the Randolph County Board of Commissioners.
• Beverly Mooney, owner of Millstone Creek Orchards.
• Ashley Willet, president of the Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce.
“We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional individuals to our board,” said Lisa Hayworth, the partnership’s executive director. “Their diverse skills, experience and commitment to our community will be invaluable as we continue our work to support the children and families of Randolph County.”
The event also featured presentations on the impact of the NC Pre-K Program and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The audience was reminded of the critical need for such programs and the tangible differences they are making in the lives of local families. Also presented were the findings from family focus groups from around the county. The data from the focus groups will help guide the partnership as it moves forward.
