RANDOLPH COUNTY — Applications for distribution of opioid settlement funds in Randolph County could begin to roll at some point in the next month or so with the latest action taken by Randolph County Board of Commissioners.
The board voted this month to approve the formation of an executive committee of opioid settlement funding. Voting members on this committee include: the juvenile day reporting center director; DSS director; Randolph County Emergency Management chief; adult day reporting center director; a Sandhills representative; Randolph County Sheriff’s Office representative; assistant health director; and health director.
One of those members was in attendance to provide an update for commissioners this month. Jennifer Layton, assistant county public health director, offered that the original projected timeline for launching the funding package had been set back one month and should be ready for roll-out in the next 30 days.
“We anticipate this to be fully ready to go out for folks to start preparing applications at the very beginning of January,” Layton said.
This action was taken seven months after an opioid settlement project fund was created by the board of county commissioners in May. In 2018, Randolph County staff was authorized to sign a national agreement for counties seeking compensation for damages due to the opioid epidemic.
The Randolph County Board of Commissioners decided to retain counsel and to proceed with litigation. Randolph was one of more than 3,000 counties and municipalities that pursued damages from national opioid manufacturers and distributors.
Randolph is expected to receive $9,824,046 in sum, distributed over 18 years. It will receive yearly payments until 2038.
On Aug. 2, 2021, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a memorandum of agreement between the state of North Carolina and local governments on the use of the funds relating to the settlement. The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was both developed and facilitated by the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.
The N.C. Attorney General’s Office and the State Health Department created specific guidelines and procedures for how each county would be able to use its share of the money. Evidence-based addiction treatment, recovery support services, recovery housing, employment-related services, early-intervention programs, Naloxone distribution, post-overdose response teams, syringe service programs, criminal justice diversion programs, addiction treatments for incarcerated persons and re-entry programs are among the categories in which the county can spend the funding it receives.
Under the terms of the MOA, the county has certain responsibilities before the funds can be utilized to address community needs. County Manager Hal Johnson credited Layton and her team with making Randolph an “example” of how to handle the opioid crisis. Ultimately, the committee will make recommendations to commissioners, who have the final say in distribution.
“Jennifer said fair and transparent,” Johnson said. “That’s what [they’re] working on right now is a program so that when you get recommendations as a board of county commissioners, you know that everyone is treated the same with all the different applications that are coming in.
“Number two, the program is designed to meet all of those complicated regulations that the federal government has put on this money for the county to use over the next 18 years.”
