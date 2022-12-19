opioids

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Applications for distribution of opioid settlement funds in Randolph County could begin to roll at some point in the next month or so with the latest action taken by Randolph County Board of Commissioners.

The board voted this month to approve the formation of an executive committee of opioid settlement funding. Voting members on this committee include: the juvenile day reporting center director; DSS director; Randolph County Emergency Management chief; adult day reporting center director; a Sandhills representative; Randolph County Sheriff’s Office representative; assistant health director; and health director.

