RANDOLPH COUNTY — As counties continue to brainstorm ways to make use of federal funding provided to assist in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Randolph County Board of Commissioners approved the first of their American Recovery Plan Act strategic funding allocations.
During their regular March meeting, commissioners signed off on the distribution of more than $846,000 in ARPA funds for three pivotal pieces of strategic allocation. Cooperative extension requested $219,000 to address food insecurity in the county and $265,050 for the use of improving digital literacy.
The county will also rehire Tourism Development Authority personnel who were laid off when the occupancy tax took a nosedive during the pandemic. The county allocated $400,000 for those positions.
Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with using ARPA funds to support the three proposed initiatives.
“We have had a number of requests for using the ARPA funds as well as a lot of capital needs,” said Will Massie, assistant county manager/finance director. “[Apart from] holiday pay for emergency services personnel … this is the first major program [funded].”
The board has discussed several programs for the use of federal ARPA funds. Proposals have been widespread in various departments and elected officials have sought to be judicious in the use of funding.
Also during the meeting, commissioners discussed the 2016 Randolph County strategic planning process as it enters a stage of considering the release of funds for specific projects. The strategic plan was a countywide effort to identify long-term strategic issues impacting Randolph County’s public health, safety and wellbeing.
Commissioners asked that a process be developed that would help identify and focus on long-term issues. Although the goals and strategies in the 2016 plan are not binding upon the county or its municipalities, the board approved a specific revenue source that could be used for the implementation of some of the strategic objectives.
“What made this so important, and so different than any other planning process, was that the board of county commissioners dedicated a specific funding source to looking at that strategic plan and providing funds for projects that were consistent with the goals and strategies of our 2016 strategic plan,” said Hal Johnson, county manager. “The guidance of the board of commissioners is that these projects impact all areas of Randolph County. I don’t think anything that the county has done that I’ve seen has impacted so many different projects.”
The revenue source is the yearly payment to Randolph County from Waste Management Inc. Johnson explained that support for the following projects had been requested by State Sen. Dave Craven:
RhinoLeap Productions - $12,500
Seagrove Area Pottery Association - $22,000
VOB Initiative for Change - $2,500
Uwharrie Youth Sportsmen - $20,000
SerCo Club of Archdale-Trinity - $10,000
NC Aviation Museum - $20,000.
