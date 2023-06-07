ASHEBORO — Libraries across Randolph County are trying to keep all audiences engaged over the summer through a summer reading initiative.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 9:14 pm
ASHEBORO — Libraries across Randolph County are trying to keep all audiences engaged over the summer through a summer reading initiative.
The program, “All together now,” will hold multiple activities this summer for different age groups.
Children and teens will be able to report their reading minutes at their local library in order to receive rewards and prizes, as well as be entered into drawings for larger prizes.
Adults will get to hear from speakers and participate in book clubs.
In addition to reading experiences, Randolph County libraries will have multiple musical performers.
In June, the libraries will host Criss Cross Mangosauce, who will showcase an English and Spanish musical performance. And in July, storyteller Yasu Ishida will depict Japan through art forms such as theater and dance.
The Asheboro library will hold its first event in the summer reading initiative, featuring a variety of community members and a performance by the 208th Army Band from 10 a.m.-noon June 10.
