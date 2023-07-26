RANDOLPH COUNTY — Two standout hoops stars were recognized this month by the Randolph County Board of Education for their accomplishments on the hardwood.
Eastern Randolph’s Brecken Snotherly and Gracyn Hall of Randleman participated in the NCCA East-West girls basketball all-star team held July 17 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Their exploits drew praise from the county’s elected school officials as they represented the most accomplished of female winter sports stars for the last four years.
“We have two girls playing,” Board Chairman Gary Cook said of the county’s representation. “That’s pretty cool. That’s an honor.”
Snotherly amassed more than 2,000 career points and broke her own school record in February with 51 points on senior night against Trinity. The previous record was 43 points, which Snotherly set against Wheatmore a week and a half prior.
Eastern Randolph’s girls basketball team finished second in the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference behind Randleman.
Behind Snotherly’s 30.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this season, the Wildcats advanced to the third round of the playoffs before being eliminated by Robbinsville.
“I work hard daily, so when you see something like that pay off, it means a lot,” said Snotherly, an East Tennessee State commit.
Hall helped power Randleman to three consecutive appearances in the regional semifinals of the NCHSAA 2-A playoffs. Bound for Emory & Henry this fall, Hall led the Tigers to a 27-2 record this past season, averaging 16.4 points and 12 rebounds per game.
The exploits of Hall and her teammates marked one of the most successful chapters in Randleman girls basketball history. Though the Tigers came up short in their quest to reach the 2-A West Regional Final, they finished off a 27-2 season this year.
The group of 2023 graduates that formed the nucleus of Randleman’s run compiled an overall record of 88-10 over the last four years, recording 11 playoff wins and — outside of a COVID-shortened 2020-21 season — an unblemished conference record.
“They have just worked tremendously hard for four years to be the best team they can possibly be,” Randleman coach Brandon Varner said of the season earlier this year after the season-ending loss to East Burke. “They’re going to be great ambassadors for Randleman High School girls basketball. They’re going to come into this gym as parents [one day] and be able to tell their kids what kind of career they had as a player and as a team. It’s going to hold a lot of merit, because they were on teams that were really successful. They’ve got a lot to be proud of.”
