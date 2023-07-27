RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph Health has announced it expanded services for kidney patients.
The health system has added telenephrology consultations, allowing patients to interact with physicians online from home. It also has added dialysis for inpatient hospitalizations.
The health system has partnered with Renasolve and nephrologist Dr. Rubin Chandran to provide inpatient nephrology services. Renasolve specializes in providing 24/7 inpatient nephrology and telenephrology services to rural communities. O
“Our team is proud to provide skilled and compassionate kidney care that will allow patients to remain in their local community— close to family and close to home,” according to a press release from Randolph Health. “Our goal is to improve patient care and bring necessary access to nephrology specialists to our inpatient population, eliminating the need for patients and their families to travel long distances.”
