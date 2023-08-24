ARCNWS-08-24-23 LANE

Armor Furniture and Bedding says it has expanded to produce a new line of furniture that seeks to replicate the best-selling items of the Lane brand produced by United Furniture Industries, which went out of business in November.

 SPECIAL | HPE

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Less than two days after Klaussner Furniture Industries Inc. unexpectedly announced it was closing all operations and laying off all of its employees, a separate Randolph County furniture maker announced an expansion, new hiring and a new line that will be introduced at the High Point Market in October.

Amor Furniture and Bedding, a promotional stationary furniture and mattress manufacturer based in Ramseur, announced that it recently bought the former Benchcraft Upholstery Inc. plant at 248 W. Franklinville St. in Staley for $500,000, President Spiro Laousis said Wednesday. Benchcraft closed last year after the death of its sole owner, Craig Wright.