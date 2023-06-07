ARCNWS-06-08-23 BAND.jpg

 SPECIAL | ATN

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A husband-and-wife indie contemporary Christian band from Asheboro are in a Christian music competition and need the public’s help to advance.

Brittnee and Doyle Hinkle, performing as Chosen, are among 50 bands out of 236 to advance to round two of the “You, God’s Music Showcase.” The winner will have a chance to win some recording time and share the stage with the Newsboys, Jordan Feliz, Blanca, Jason Crabb and Jordan Smith, in San Antonio, Texas, this summer.