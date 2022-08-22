RANDOLPH COUNTY — A $198.7 million budget gained the unanimous approval of the Randolph County Board of Education at its regular August meeting.
Salary and benefit increases headlined the budget cycle this year, as the $15-per-hour minimum wage for employees goes into effect during the 2022-23 school year. The ensuing adjustment in allocation for salary and benefits this year amounted to a $333,400 increase due largely to that jump from $13 to $15 for some employees.
The approval of the budget came one month after the Randolph school board approved a pay increase in the RCS nutrition department that results in a 6.2-9.4% boost for all school-based classified employees. This group includes school nutrition assistants, nutrition assistant managers and nutrition managers. In addition, the school nutrition department will see a 5% increase for all school nutrition central support staff.
According to Dale Brinkley, executive director of operations, this increase will help to prevent compression in the salary scale once the $15-per-hour minimum is formally approved in the 2022-23 budget.
“This new pay adjustment will allow the school nutrition department to be able to retain current employees, recruit for current vacant positions and remain competitive with surrounding school systems,” Brinkley said.
The child nutrition budget was listed at $12.1 million in the final budget, $5.1 million of which comes from local funds and $7 million from federal funds.
The A-T tax portion of the Randolph budget—an annual budget generated by additional property tax in the Archdale-Trinity area—sits at $2.5 million in 2022, $21,700 more than last year. Established in 1967, it is one of only a few such councils in the state. Individual allocation from the A-T tax budget amounts to $200 per student.
This special tax budget covers the nine total Archdale-Trinity schools. In the past, supplemental tax monies have funded such projects as high school wrestling mats and trailers for high school bands, elementary school reading programs and school safety upgrades including cameras and radios.
The budget’s approval came just in time for the return of school. Students report for the first day of classes on Monday.
