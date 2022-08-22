RANDOLPH COUNTY — A $198.7 million budget gained the unanimous approval of the Randolph County Board of Education at its regular August meeting.

Salary and benefit increases headlined the budget cycle this year, as the $15-per-hour minimum wage for employees goes into effect during the 2022-23 school year. The ensuing adjustment in allocation for salary and benefits this year amounted to a $333,400 increase due largely to that jump from $13 to $15 for some employees.

