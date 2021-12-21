RANDOLPH COUNTY — The proposal Randolph County Chairman Darrell Frye calls the county’s “next big project” will provide a full slate of agricultural offerings for farmers and the area’s residents.
After Frye said it was put on the back burner due to financial trouble with Randolph Health and COVID-19-related issues, the Randolph County Farm Food and Family Education Center will enter the initial phase of implementation. A presentation by Randolph County Cooperative Extension Director Kenny Sherin at the regular December meeting of the board of commissioners described the future facility as a collaborative place for people and organizations to improve the county’s agriculture.
According to Sherin, Randolph County is ranked No. 1 in the state in beef cattle and No. 2 in dairy cows, behind only Iredell County. It remains a top 10 county in the state for value of food sold directly to consumers, which made it a logical destination for what will be farm education programs.
“This is way past time,” McDowell said. “The farmers have needed this for a long, long time.”
At an estimated cost of $25 million, the ag center will be partially paid for by funding in the state budget that commissioners said Rep. Allen McNeill helped procure. Next steps will include putting together a committee to push the county’s project into its design phase.
In June 2018, an agricultural event center was initially proposed for Randolph County, but the project has since changed form considerably. A $55 million proposal once called for a 100-acre site that would accommodate more than 2,000 cars. Commissioners voted to begin the process for placing the agricultural center as a bond referendum for November 2018, but the project was subsequently determined to be a better fit for future planning.
The item did not appear as a referendum, but was instead tabled in favor of other projects that were running simultaneously.
Agriculture is the county's largest industry, with an estimated 1,500 farms covering more than 150,000 acres. The site is located on land purchased by the county along U.S. Highway 64, which is, for all intents and purposes, the center of the state.
“I love the way this has evolved,” Commissioner Hope Haywood said. “I think this is so much better for our county, for what we do. I think this will serve our citizens well.”
