RANDOLPH COUNTY — Following the results of a market study by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment last week that will provide county employees with a pay increase.
A series of 4%, 2% and 1% increases will be rolled out based on employment experience with the county. William Johnson, assistant county manager, updated commissioners on the outcome of a study that examined starting salaries and average salaries within 16 county and municipal organizations. His conclusions were based on the fact that Randolph remained near the average with most salary considerations and recommended a pay bump for county employees.
“Our starting salaries for our deputy sheriffs are exactly the average of all the starting salaries for deputy sheriffs within our region of the study group,” he said. “The average of all of our deputy sheriffs’ salaries together is 3% higher than all of the other deputy sheriffs within the market study.”
Specifically, Johnson said escalation of compensation for more experienced employees was warranted. Combined with the reclassification of some entry-level positions, those raises would help address issues cropping up within county departments.
According to Johnson, experienced employees are falling behind their peers in other jurisdictions. Staff recommended providing employees with six to nine years of service with a 2% pay increase, while giving those with 10 or more years of service a 4% increase. Other impacted employees would get 1%.
Johnson and commissioners indicated their belief that this would help reduce compression throughout departments. Vice Chairman David Allen made a motion to approve the $446,309 earmarked to fund the recommendations. That motion passed unanimously.
Of the $446,309 set aside, $377,625, or 84.6%, of that goes to the sheriff’s department.
“For starting salaries, staff is recommending reclassifying many of the hardest-to-fill positions, which tend to be our entry-level positions — deputy sheriff, detention officer I,” Johnson said. “By doing this and reclassifying these positions one pay grade, it will enable departments to stay competitive when hiring within our market.”
Chairman Darrell Frye said the money was allocated in June when the county’s budget was approved to fund the increases, pending the results of the market study.
“We’re losing deputies to the city of Asheboro, we’re losing them to Randleman, we’re losing them to Siler City,” Frye said. “The same thing is happening in our EMS programs. We’re losing good people that we’ve trained, sent to basic law enforcement or whatever is required for the job. Somebody else comes along and it becomes a money issue.
“That shows up a lot in the younger employees who may have just started a family. They need the extra income, they want to have children, etc. Our long-term employees, I think, have been pretty loyal to the county in their positions. … We want to show our employees our appreciation.”
