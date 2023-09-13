RANDOLPH COUNTY — Following the results of a market study by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment last week that will provide county employees with a pay increase.

A series of 4%, 2% and 1% increases will be rolled out based on employment experience with the county. William Johnson, assistant county manager, updated commissioners on the outcome of a study that examined starting salaries and average salaries within 16 county and municipal organizations. His conclusions were based on the fact that Randolph remained near the average with most salary considerations and recommended a pay bump for county employees.