RANDOLPH COUNTY — As counties in the region continue to align to form collaborative units in business recruitment, it became clear that Randolph County would have to join the growing trend or risk being isolated.

The decision was reached this month for the county to change its workforce development board to Piedmont Triad Regional Council and move forward with a letter of intent. Purpose behind the change was stated by Chairman Darrell Frye to bring uniformity in training programs and align with other counties to increase Randolph’s chances of landing additional industry partners.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.

