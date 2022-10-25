RANDOLPH COUNTY — As counties in the region continue to align to form collaborative units in business recruitment, it became clear that Randolph County would have to join the growing trend or risk being isolated.
The decision was reached this month for the county to change its workforce development board to Piedmont Triad Regional Council and move forward with a letter of intent. Purpose behind the change was stated by Chairman Darrell Frye to bring uniformity in training programs and align with other counties to increase Randolph’s chances of landing additional industry partners.
“There is no other subject that interview samples so strongly agreed on than with the need for workforce development to be addressed,” Frye said. “The other four [regional] counties have made their own decisions and decided to go in different directions. We’re the last man standing in this process.”
Elbert Lassiter, acting president of Randolph Community College, appealed to commissioners on the merits of joining PTRC. He also discussed his mission of “creating a pipeline” for Randolph County schools and employers, with RCC as a conduit.
“The business climate in Randolph County and in our state is just robust,” Lassiter said. “The critical thing is how do we not lose sight of our business partners? Our existing industries are growing every day, they’re hiring workers. I guess that’s what keeps me up at night, hiring and training those workers.”
This move, he is convinced, will better allow Randolph and surrounding counties to find more collaborative measures to secure the economic environment regionally. Already in an envious position, now is not the time to become complacent, Lassiter encouraged.
“We’re the dog that caught the car,” Lassiter said. “We’ve got to deliver on the training that we told the state, that we told Toyota and that we’re obligated to do for our citizens and industries in Randolph County. … I’ve seen firsthand the level of services and the additional resources [of PTRC]. We deserve that as a county.”
The move was not without some consternation on the part of commissioners. Movement by counties throughout the state to combine forces has prompted a domino effect among those remaining in what has been perceived as almost like a game of musical chairs.
Frye noted that counties like Davidson had expressed a desire to maintain their autonomy, but ultimately came to the conclusion they could not avoid making a move. Commissioner David Allen said that he agreed remaining an island while the other counties combined resources wasn’t much of a choice and would leave Randolph at a competitive disadvantage.
That left somewhat of a bitter taste in his mouth, however, according to the veteran commissioner.
“I guess it’s the kind of thing where we don’t have a choice,” Allen said. “I wish we did. It’s hard to vote for something when you’re forced into it. I have concerns. There are certainly advantages of combining [forces], but there’s also advantages of working at the local level.
“There are things you can do as a group, but also each of our counties are different. We’re very different from Forysth versus Alamance versus Davidson. I hope we can remember that as we go forward.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy
