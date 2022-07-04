RANDOLPH COUNTY — Approval of the 2022-23 fiscal year Randolph County budget marks at least one more year in which taxpayers will see no further rate hike.
The adopted $156.9 million budget is accompanied by no increase in property tax, meaning the county will retain its revenue-neutral tax rate of 63.27 cents per $100 valuation. Commissioners warned residents that this could be the final summer in which the tax rate is without increase.
“I hope we’re not painting ourselves into a hole,” Randolph County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman David Allen said. “With inflation and rising interest rates, there is concern in my opinion of what we are going to do next year. Overall, I think it is a good budget, but I would caution us that next year will be awfully tough. I just want to caution folks, as far as expectations go, that we were able to fund a lot of necessary things without increasing taxes, but that will be hard to do next year if the economy does not grow.”
A revenue forecast from the Fiscal Research Division of the General Assembly projects 2.7% sales tax growth statewide, a significant decrease from the current year, which saw a 12.6% increase. One of the primary factors in considering a possible tax increase in the coming years is the ongoing expense of Randolph Health, the county’s financially strapped hospital which will continue to require government assistance moving forward.
Allen pointed out that the total comes to $10 million in hospital debt that the county must address.
“We have to have the hospital,” Allen said. “We have to — for the well being of our community and economic development.”
The 2022-23 budget includes $1.12 million for the first debt payment toward saving the hospital, according to Chairman Darrell Frye. That will be a recurring payment for the next 10 years.
Debt service for schools is another pivotal consideration, as more than 68% of the county’s existing $17.2 million in debt service is related to educational facilities; the remainder is for county facilities, healthcare and water projects. The sum of that debt service represents 11% of the total budget.
Among the highlights from the budget, a 5% cost of living adjustment was included for all county employees, as well as $500,000 for merit pay divided between the sheriff’s office, Department of Public Health, Emergency Services and Department of Social Services. The total increase to this year’s budget is $2.2 million, according to county staff, appropriating additional sales tax projections of $796,067.
Of the 33 requests for new positions from its department heads, the county funded 14 of them. Commissioners were unable to provide funding for some key projects and positions that were considered priorities, and county staff remained concerned about recruitment and retention, with emergency services and law enforcement officials expressing those misgivings to the board.
“We are strained right now. Requests from our departments have a lot to do with labor,” Frye said. “The cost of labor and retention is a major issue in the county. Specifically, law enforcement, public service, public safety issues — all of these things are increasing in cost.”
A breakdown of departmental funding is as follows:
• Sheriff's Office – $23,482,272
• Randolph County Schools – $21,656,750
• Department of Social Services – $9,661,503
• Emergency Services – $8,821,187
• Administration – $3,955,048
• Public Health – $3,703,831
• Maintenance – $3,281,159
• Information Technology – $3,081,538
• Tax Department – $2,640,695
• Randolph County Public Library – $2,165,458
• Animal Services – $871,221
• Planning and Zoning – $822,351
• Cooperative Extension – $703,838
• Board of Elections – $610,296
• Human Resources – $538,375
• Register of Deeds – $326,460
• Veterans Services – $289,649
• Soil and Water Conservation – $285,003
• Adult Day Reporting Center – $242,649
• Building Inspections – $190,787
• Child Support Services – $180,600
• Juvenile Day Reporting Center – $133,390
• Public Works – $80,334
Outside Agencies
• Sandhills Center – $844,000
• Randolph County EDC – $367,950.
