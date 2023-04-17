RANDLEMAN — Randleman honored hometown hero and NASCAR racing icon Richard Petty on Saturday with a statue of Petty and his late wife, Lynda, in the new Richard Petty Tribute Park in downtown.
The Petty family followed a caravan of Petty cars with a police escort from the Pettyfest event at the Petty Museum and Petty's Garage in Randleman to the new Richard Petty Tribute Park.
Bob Shackleford, a retired president of Randolph Community College, said the statue and park had taken years to become a reality.
"We didn't have to go around the world to get this statue made. We have a world-class sculptor studio right here in Seagrove," he said, referring to Ed and Melissa Walker of Carolina Bronze Sculpture.
Ed Walker talked about working with Lynda Petty's hair stylist for two hours to get her hair just right. In the research for the design, Walker said, he was struck by how much these two individuals adored each other and their community.
"They were two beacons of light," he said.
After each of the Pettys' children expressed their gratitude to their parents and their community, Richard Petty thanked the crowd and contributors. He reminded people he'd gone to school just a block from the current park.
Kyle Petty said, "It means the most to see my mama in this way and see her honored in her hometown."
The late Lynda Petty served on the Randolph County school board for 16 years and worked tirelessly in other roles as well. Petty served on the Randolph County Board of Commissioners. The Petty family serves this small town of around 4,600 people through their service to community organizations, philanthropy through the Petty Family Foundation and more. Both Petty and Rebecca Petty Moffitt have served on the Randolph County Tourism Development Authority board.
Rebecca Petty Moffitt said, "We traveled all over the world, and we were always so proud to come back to Randleman."
