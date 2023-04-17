Petty statue

Randleman honored Richard Petty and his late wife, Lynda, on April 15 by unveiling a statue of the Pettys at the new Richard Petty Tribute Park in downtown Randleman. 

 HeartOfNorthCarolina.com

RANDLEMAN — Randleman honored hometown hero and NASCAR racing icon Richard Petty on Saturday with a statue of Petty and his late wife, Lynda, in the new Richard Petty Tribute Park in downtown.

The Petty family followed a caravan of Petty cars with a police escort from the Pettyfest event at the Petty Museum and Petty's Garage in Randleman to the new Richard Petty Tribute Park.

Trending Videos