ARCNWS-07-06-23 QUILT.jpg

In a photo taken earlier this year, Helene Bayona displays a patriotic-themed quilt.

 SPECIAL | ATN

ASHEBORO — A new group formed in May hopes to support veterans in Randolph County through the art of quilting.

The Patriot Quilters of Randolph County had its first small ceremony on June 3, when it presented a quilt to veteran Craige Wolf on his 80th birthday.