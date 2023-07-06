ASHEBORO — A new group formed in May hopes to support veterans in Randolph County through the art of quilting.
The Patriot Quilters of Randolph County had its first small ceremony on June 3, when it presented a quilt to veteran Craige Wolf on his 80th birthday.
Jodi Haskell founded the group, a chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, and asked a quilting group that had already been meeting for four years to help her, said Marsha Ellison, historian and secretary of the newly formed group.
“We get to honor all of these veterans who have done so much for us with something made with love and respect,” Ellison said.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation was started in 2003 when founder Catherine Roberts’ son was deployed. Roberts had a vivid dream one night in which she saw a young man healed by a quilt. She felt that the quilt had given the man hope, inspiring her to begin Quilts of Valor. No individual ever pays for a Quilt of Valor, and they are awarded, not just passed out.
The first official meeting of the Patriot Quilters of Randolph County was held on June 8 at the Randolph County Senior Adults Association.
The first major assignment given to the group from Quilts of Valor was to make quilts for the Honor Guard of Randolph County equaling more than 30 quilts. A ceremony is planned to give out all the quilts at once on July 22.
The Patriot Quilters of Randolph County meets the second Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Randolph County Senior Adults Association. It’s always accepting new members for $5 a year. Ellison said all the members are willing to teach those who may not have any quilting experience.
For more information and updates, the group can be found on Facebook.
