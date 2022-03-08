TRINITY — A looming agreement with the city of High Point to treat sewer prompted council members in Trinity to renew ongoing conversation over what comes next for the community.
More than two months after Trinity officials were informed that a significant amount of state money would come available for the city’s sewer project, council members discussed how to proceed with relationships with High Point and Thomasville. Retired Trinity City Manager Debbie Hinson said in December that $5,994,000 was allocated as part of the state budget, which the city manager said will be used primarily for sewer and water.
She lauded negotiations with High Point as a pivotal step in extending service to additional customers in Trinity.
“We are currently working with WithersRavenel on a sewer extension,” Hinson said in December. “When we get the agreement worked out with High Point, which we’re in the process of, we have a project in the easement section of doing a force main from Steeplegate to High Point.”
Updates to that project to upgrade the lift station in the city’s largest housing development, in conjunction with city staff’s review of a High Point agreement, elicited a response from Councilman Jack Carico. The councilman, who is in his eighth year on council, said Trinity would be well served to sit down with Thomasville city officials to discuss terms of sewer treatment.
The city of Trinity maintains a relationship with Thomasville, High Point and Archdale regarding matters pertaining to sewer. Trinity’s previous administration, led by Hinson, advised council to move forward with High Point in seeking to alleviate financial burden associated with the cost of sewer increases with Thomasville.
Mayor Richard McNabb said during the February meeting of council that Hinson told him Thomasville increases sewer rates by 5% each year. Carico said that’s all the more reason to meet with Thomasville officials.
“That’s where I think when it comes to all this sewer deal, we need to meet with Thomasville and get the answers to some of these questions,” Carico said. “There’s a lot to look at in doing this, and we need to look past the end of our nose.”
McNabb and Councilman Bob Hicks were outspoken in their support of the idea of entering an agreement with High Point. Hinson had said in the past that the agreement with High Point would “help Trinity tremendously control the cost of their treatment.”
Carico and Councilman Ed Lohr both advocated for maintaining lines of communication with Thomasville in hopes the city might see rate reductions offered to Trinity. Hicks said High Point represents an excellent opportunity for Trinity to save taxpayer money.
“One of the best ways to get them to lower their rates is for us to have a competitive option,” Hicks said. “Once we have another line going somewhere else, we’ll have that competitive option.”
